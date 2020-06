PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - The French government will ensure that there are no sites closed and no forced lay-offs in drugmaker Sanofi’s job-cutting plan, a Finance Ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

Sanofi said on Friday that it will axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe to cut costs and boost profit. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)