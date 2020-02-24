Sanofi to create active pharmaceutical ingredients business

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Monday it intended to create a standalone company dedicated to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) consist of components that are biologically active in a drug.

The French drugmaker said it would create the business on the back of the combination of its API commercial and development activities with six of its European API production sites. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont ; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)