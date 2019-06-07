Japan's Sansan prices IPO at top of range, raises $360 mln

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese business card management company Sansan Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of an indicative range on Friday, a regulatory filing showed, raising 38.9 billion yen ($360 million).

Sansan said in the filing the IPO had been priced at 4,500 yen per share, at the top of a book-building range of 4,000-4,500 yen. The amount raised includes the over allotment.

The firm, which allows users to scan and organise Japan’s ubiquitous business cards, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Mothers market on June 19. ($1 = 108.4100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)