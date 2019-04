PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole and Spanish bank Santander plan to combine their custody and asset servicing operations in a deal that would create a new global leader, the banks said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the banks said the new entity would have about 3,340 billion euros ($3.8 trillion) in assets under custody and about 1,833 billion euros in assets under administration. ($1=0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)