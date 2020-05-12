Santander to appoint HSBC's Simoes as regional head of Europe

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander on Tuesday announced the appointment of Antonio Simoes, head of global private banking at HSBC, as its regional chief for Europe at a time when the euro zone’s No. 2 lender by market value is focused on cost cuts in the region.

“Antonio will join the bank on Sept. 1, subject to regulatory approval, and will have managerial responsibility and oversight of the bank’s businesses in Europe with reporting lines from the country heads of Spain, Britain, Portugal and Poland,” Santander said in a statement.

Simoes, who is Portuguese, will become a member of the Group management committee and report to the group’s chief executive officer (CEO), José Antonio Alvarez. The 45-year-old joins the bank from HSBC, where he has led a number of businesses over the past 13 years, both in London and Hong Kong.