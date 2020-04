SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA on Tuesday posted higher-than-expected first-quarter net income, driven by another period of rapid loan book growth and lower loan-loss expenses.

Profit came in at 3.853 billion reais ($681.6 million), 9.2% higher than forecast by Refinitiv analysts, and also up 10.5% from the same quarter a year earlier.