MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander plans to close 1,150 branches in Spain and cut just over 3,700 jobs, or around 11 percent of its workforce in Spain, the Spanish union Comisiones Obreras said in a statement on Tuesday.

Santander declined to comment.

At the end of March, the bank had 32,366 employees and 4,366 branches, according to the banks’ quarterly report.