UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil predicts loan book growth above 10% through 2022

(Adds guidance for profitability, clients and efficiency ratio)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA is likely to see its loan book grow by more than 10% per year through 2022 and maintain its current profitability ratio at 21%, Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial said on Tuesday.

Rial told analysts at an event at the bank’s headquarters in Sao Paulo that consumer lending will drive Santander’s loan book growth.

Santander also disclosed in a securities filing that it sees its client base growing more than 7% per year until 2022. Currently the bank has 25.5 million clients.

The announcements come after a more aggressive push for market share by Rial in the last quarters. The bank’s loan book grew by 9.3% in the first half, bolstered by its willingness to lend to consumers shunned by larger rivals.

In the first half, Brazil accounted for 29% of the Spanish parent’s profit, making it the biggest single contributor, as well as the largest country in terms of clients.

Brazil and Mexico have helped the Madrid-based bank offset restructuring costs related to the acquisition of Banco Popular and a weak performance in Britain. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)