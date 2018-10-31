CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil beats profit estimate on loan book growth

(Corrects paragraph 5 to reflect rise in the quarter, not from the same period one year earlier)

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat analysts’ third-quarter estimates for profit on Wednesday as the bank reported another quarter of strong loan book growth.

Recurring net income at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA <SAN .MC> came in at 3.108 billion reais ($841 million) in the third quarter, 2.85 percent above the Refinitiv average estimate from analysts and 20.2 percent above the same period a year earlier.

The bank’s loan book reached 380.7 billion reais, driven by individuals and small companies. It went up 3.4 percent in the quarter and 13.1 percent in 12 months.

The 90-day delinquency rate was 2.9 percent in the third quarter, slightly up from the previous three months.

Net interest income came in at 10.629 billion reais, only 1.6 percent in the quarter due to a regulatory change in credit cards.

Santander Brasil’s return on equity, a gauge of banks’ profitability, reached 19.5 percent, stable from the previous quarter but still the highest since its initial public offering in 2009.

As part of its strategy to grow without acquisitions in the country, Santander Brasil opened 14 new branches between June and September.

Parent company Banco Santander SA reported a 36 percent rise in net profit from a year earlier, amid a good performance at home in Spain and also in Brazil. ($1 = 3.6962 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Edmund Blair/Keith Weir)