Santander Brasil beats profit estimate on loan book growth

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat analysts’ third-quarter estimates for profit on Wednesday as the bank reported another quarter of strong loan book growth.

Recurring net income at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA came in at 3.108 billion reais ($841 million) in the third quarter, up 2.85 percent from the Refinitiv average estimate by analysts and 20.2 percent above the same period one year earlier.