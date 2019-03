MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - Andrea Orcel, who had an offer withdrawn to be CEO of Santander, has hired Spanish legal advisor Decarlos Remon to handle his dispute with the bank, a spokeswoman at the legal firm said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Andrea Orcel declined to comment.

The Italian banker is in talks with Santander after the bank withdrew its offer to make him chief executive earlier this year as it would not meet his pay expectations. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day)