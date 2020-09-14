No out-of-court deal on Orcel's withdrawn Santander job offer, lawyers say

MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel did not agree any out-of-court settlement over the bank’s withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO, the legal teams of both parties said on Monday during a court hearing.

The preliminary hearing focuses on technicalities such as what procedural evidence and which witnesses would be accepted as part of the case and could potentially set the date of a formal trial, judicial sources have told Reuters.

The case has raised interest in the financial community as hirings and firings of CEOs are generally done behind close doors with potential conflicts resolved privately. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; additional reporting and writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Ingrid Melander)