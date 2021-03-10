Orcel-Santander court hearing set for April 7, Madrid court says

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - A Madrid court has set for April 7 a hearing of the case brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander over the bank’s withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO, the court said in a statement.

Initially, the hearing had been scheduled to take place on March 10 but was postponed after the judge handling the case had to quarantine after being in contact with a person with COVID-19. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)