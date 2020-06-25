Spanish Court to look into Orcel's 112 mln euro Santander claim in mid-September

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - A Madrid court will begin preliminary proceedings in mid-September for a lawsuit brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander over the bank’s withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO, a Madrid court spokesman said on Thursday.

Initially, the hearing was scheduled to take place on April 13 but ordinary judicial activity in Spain was suspended after the country went into one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns in mid March.

Santander declined to comment. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)