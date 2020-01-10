MOVES-Banco Santander's investment bank chief for Iberia Alonso steps down - report

MADRID, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Banco Santander’s corporate and investment bank chief for Spain and Portugal Gabriel Alonso plans to step down and leave the bank, a source close to the matter said on Friday, confirming an earlier report from Expansion newspaper.

Alonso, who worked for JPMorgan in Buenos Aires before joining Santander, will remain at his post until Santander hires a replacement, the source said.

A Santander spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jan Harvey)