Santander says will hire 3,000 IT professionals worldwide this year

MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander on Thursday announced it would be hiring 3,000 new IT professionals worldwide this year to support its digital transformation and improve efficiency.

About 1,000 of the new hires will be in Spain, with a particular focus on recruiting individuals with a background in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

As part of a digital drive unveiled in April last year, the euro zone’s second-biggest lender in terms of market value said it would invest 20 billion euros ($22.73 billion) in technology until 2022. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, editing by Nathan Allen)