Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Santander offers to buy 8.3% outstanding stake in Mexican unit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander said on Friday it has offered to buy the 8.3% stake in its Mexican unit it doesn’t already own.

The bank offered to pay 24 Mexican pesos per share of Banco Santander Mexico that represents a 24% premium on the closing price of March 25 and a total of about 550 million euros ($648.01 million).

($1 = 20.6020 Mexican pesos)

$1 = 0.8488 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up