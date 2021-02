(Corrects to show Q4 net profit fell 90%, not 84%)

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 90% against the same quarter a year ago due to restructuring costs and higher provisions to weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a first ever annual loss of 8.77 billion euros. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)