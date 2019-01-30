REFILE-Santander Q4 net profit 2.07 bln euro

(Adds RIC, no change to text)

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander reported on Wednesday a 4 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a quarter earlier, as its domestic market and Brazil drove strong performance.

Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank by market value, said net profit rose to 2.07 billion euros ($2.37 billion) in the period from October to December.

Its net profit for all of 2018 reached 7.81 billion euros, up from 6.62 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of 7.83 billion euros for the full-year result. ($1 = 0.8738 euros) (Reporting by Axel Bugge; Writing by Paul Day)