Santander posts 3 pct fall in Q2 net profit on Popular costs

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Banco Santander posted on Wednesday a 3 percent decline in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier after being hit by restructuring costs of 300 million euros ($350.3 million) due mainly to the integration of Banco Popular.

Santander - which took over the troubled Spanish lender in June of 2017 - reported net profit of 1.7 billion euros in the period April to June. Analysts had expected net profit to come in at 1.65 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.