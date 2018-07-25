FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 5:09 AM / in 2 hours

Santander posts 3 pct fall in Q2 net profit on Popular costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Banco Santander posted on Wednesday a 3 percent decline in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier after being hit by restructuring costs of 300 million euros ($350.3 million) due mainly to the integration of Banco Popular.

Santander - which took over the troubled Spanish lender in June of 2017 - reported net profit of 1.7 billion euros in the period April to June. Analysts had expected net profit to come in at 1.65 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8565 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Edited by Paul Day

