MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 36 percent against the same period last year thanks to a solid performance in Brazil and Spain that offset a loss in Argentina.

Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank by market value, reported net profit of 1.99 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the period July to September. Analysts expected a net profit of 1.92 billion euros.