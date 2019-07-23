Earnings Season
July 23, 2019 / 5:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Santander Q2 net profit falls 18 pct y/y on Popular costs

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Santander posted on Tuesday a 18 percent decline in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier after being hit by planned restructuring costs of around 706 million euros ($790 million), due mainly to the integration of Banco Popular.

Santander - which took over the troubled Spanish lender in June of 2017 - reported net profit of 1.39 billion euros in the period April to June. Analysts had expected net profit to come in at 1.29 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8937 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
