MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander on Tuesday said its net profit more than trebled in the third quarter to 1.75 billion euros ($2.07 billion) compared to the same period a year ago when earnings were affected by multimillion one-off charges in the U.K.

$1 = 0.8465 euros