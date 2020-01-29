Santander Q4 net profit rises 35% boosted by Brazil

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Santander posted on Wednesday a 35% increase in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier boosted by a solid performance in its main market Brazil and extraordinary capital gains.

Santander, the second biggest bank in the euro zone terms of market value, reported net profit of 2.78 billion euros ($3.08 billion) in the quarter. Analysts had expected net profit to come in at 2.5 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.