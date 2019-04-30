UPDATE 1-Santander Q1 net profit falls 10 pct, hit by Britain, Poland

(Adds details)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Santander reported on Tuesday a 10 percent fall in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier as a solid performance in Latin America failed to offset weakness in Britain and Poland.

The euro zone’s biggest bank by market value reported net profit of 1.84 billion euros ($2.06 billion) against forecasts of 1.88 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Steady growth in Latin America business volumes, where it makes 45 of its earnings, was not enough to offset charges of 108 million euros in Britain and Poland as part of its ongoing cost cuts involving branch closures in those countries.]

Earlier in April, Santander offered to take full control of its Mexican business as Spanish banks chase potentially higher returns in Latin America.

The move is part of efforts to focus on emerging economies while cutting costs to counter squeezed margins in mature European markets.

Overall, net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 8.68 billion euros, up around 3 percent from a year ago but down 4 percent against the previous quarter. Analysts expected NII to come in at 8.77 billion.

Santander finished the first quarter with core tier-1 capital ratio of 11.25 percent compared to 11.3 percent at end-December.