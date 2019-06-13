Santander’s robocalls from preexisting list still subject to TCPA – judge

Consumers accusing Santander Consumer USA of violating the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making automatically dialed calls to their cellphones without their consent can proceed with their lawsuit against the company, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras rejected Santander’s bid for a judgment in its favor, saying the lender did not establish that its dialing equipment is exempt from the TCPA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WDEvq5