FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
March 23, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Banco Santander aims to increase dividend by 4.5 pct in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander aims to pay a dividend of 0.23 euros per share against 2018 earnings, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to 2017, Chairman Ana Botin said on Friday.

Botin, speaking at the bank’s annual shareholders meeting in the northern port city of Santander, said the bank intended to move toward a full-cash dividend in 2019.

Botin said the bank’s priority would remain organic growth but it would look into opportunities for external growth. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.