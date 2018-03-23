Banco Santander aims to increase dividend by 4.5 pct in 2018

SANTANDER, Spain, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander aims to pay a dividend of 0.23 euros per share against 2018 earnings, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to 2017, Chairman Ana Botin said on Friday.

Botin, speaking at the bank’s annual shareholders meeting in the northern port city of Santander, said the bank intended to move toward a full-cash dividend in 2019.

Botin said the bank’s priority would remain organic growth but it would look into opportunities for external growth. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Angus Berwick)