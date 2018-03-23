FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 10:15 AM / in 13 hours

REPEAT-Banco Santander expects "significant" profit growth in U.S. unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(repeats with no change to text)

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander said on Friday it was confident its U.S. unit would achieve “significant” growth in profits over the next few years as it continued to optimize its capital structure.

“I’m optimistic about Santander’s evolution in the United States ... there is still room for improvement in generating additional revenues in wholesale and corporate banking,” Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez said.

In the last quarter of 2017, Santander’s U.S. unit booked a quarterly loss of 5 million euros ($6.16 million). ($1 = 0.8114 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus MacSwan Editing by Angus Berwick)

