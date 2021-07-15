Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Financial Services

Santander U.S. holding to buy broker Amherst Pierpont for $600 mln

By Reuters Staff

MADRID, July 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander said on Thursday its holding company in the United States had reached an agreement to acquire Amherst Pierpont Securities, a market-leading independent fixed-income broker, for around $600 million.

Santander said that as part of the deal Amherst Pierpont would become part of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) global business line.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Belén Carreño and David Evans

