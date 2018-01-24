FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Healthcare
January 24, 2018 / 1:08 PM / in 2 hours

Santhera stock trading halted as it expects regulator rejection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares in drugmaker Santhera were suspended by the Swiss stock exchange on Wednesday just before the company said it expected European regulators to reject marketing approval for its Raxone treatment.

The Swiss company said it met with a panel of the European Medicines Agency on Tuesday to discuss the drug aimed at treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscular degeneration and weakness.

The company said it now expects the panel to maintain its original position to issue a negative opinion on Santhera’s market authorisation application. It had filed the application on top of its existing marketing authorization to treat Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy.

The company’s stock fell 9.2 percent before the stock was halted from trading by the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Santhera said it plans to give a further update as planned on Friday. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.