FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 3, 2018 / 2:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Santos may be worth more than Harbour bid after oil price rise - Santos chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 3 (Reuters) - Santos Chairman Keith Spence said on Thursday the company may be worth much more than the $10.4 billion takeover offer that Harbour Energy proposed in April, given a sharp rise in oil prices since then.

Spence said Harbour’s $4.98 a share offer was compelling enough to open Santos’ books to the U.S.-based firm a month ago.

“However ... with the oil price where it is today, the value of the company may be substantially more,” Spence told shareholders at Santos’ annual meeting, where he earlier said talks with Harbour are expected to wrap up in a few weeks.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.