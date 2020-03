March 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos Ltd said on Thursday it will sell 25% in Darwin LNG and BayuUndan to South Korea’s SK E&S for $390 million.

The deal is conditional on the Australian oil and gas producer’s $1.39 billion purchase of ConocoPhillip’s northern Australia business. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim COghill)