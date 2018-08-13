FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
August 13, 2018 / 12:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Santos says has started fourth gas rig at Cooper Basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos Ltd on Monday said a fourth gas rig had started operations at the Cooper Basin site in South Australia, as it looks to ramp up output to supply markets in the east of the country.

The rig, the Ensign 965, will drill eight wells by year-end, Santos said in a statement. That will bring the number of gas wells expected to be drilled at the site this year to nearly 90.

“Drilling more wells and lowering production costs ... is the best way to keep downward pressure on gas prices,” said Santos Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher.

The company said it is on track to supply about 70 petajoules of gas to the east coast domestic market in 2018, accounting for about 13 per cent of the anticipated demand. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.