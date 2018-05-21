FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 12:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Santos gets $10.8 bln conditional bid from Harbour Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd said on Monday it received a revised offer from U.S.-based suitor Harbour Energy, valuing it at $10.84 billion, up 4.6 percent from an earlier offer.

The revised proposal is conditional on Santos undertaking additional hedging of oil-linked production in 2018 of about 30 percent and changes to hedging in 2019, Santos said in a statement.

The new offer is equivalent to A$6.95 a share at an exchange rate of 0.75. Harbour said the offer price would be increased to a U.S. dollar amount equivalent to A$7.00 per share if Santos agreed to hedge 30 percent of oil-linked production in 2020. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
