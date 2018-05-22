FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 22, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Santos rejects Harbour Energy's final $10.8 bln takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos said on Tuesday it terminated discussions with Harbour Energy and rejected the U.S.-based firm’s final takeover offer of $10.8 billion.

“(The board) resolved to reject the final proposal on the basis that it does not represent a full value of the company,” Santos said in a statement.

Harbour made the final offer for Santos this week, hiking its bid for a fifth time in nine months after a steep rise in oil prices. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.