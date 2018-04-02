FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 11:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Harbour Energy bids $10.4 bln for Australia's Santos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd said on Tuesday it has received a $10.4 billion takeover bid from private equity backed Harbour Energy.

The offer values Santos at $4.98 per share or A$6.50 per share, a 28 percent premium to the Adelaide-based company’s last closing share price of A$5.07.

Santos revealed in November it had rebuffed a A$9.5 billion takeover approach from Harbour Energy in August, saying it undervalued the company.

$1 = 1.3053 Australian dollars Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Jane Wardell and Chris Reese

