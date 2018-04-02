Harbour Energy bids $10.4 bln for Australia's Santos

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd said on Tuesday it has received a $10.4 billion takeover bid from private equity backed Harbour Energy.

The offer values Santos at $4.98 per share or A$6.50 per share, a 28 percent premium to the Adelaide-based company’s last closing share price of A$5.07.

Santos revealed in November it had rebuffed a A$9.5 billion takeover approach from Harbour Energy in August, saying it undervalued the company.