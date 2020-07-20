Company News
July 20, 2020 / 11:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Santos to book up to $560 mln impairment on virus hit

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos on Tuesday said it will book non-cash impairments of up to $560 million after tax, joining a number of global energy majors that have been forced to write down assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The country’s second-largest independent gas producer expects to record non-cash charges of between $490 million and $560 million after tax in its 2020 interim results, it said in a statement.

Santos is set to report its first-half results on Aug. 20.

Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below