April 2 (Reuters) - The ExxonMobil operated Papua New Guinea LNG project has agreed a deal to supply liquified natural gas (LNG) to a unit of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp , Australia’s Santos, a partner in the project, said on Tuesday.

The four-year deal is for the supply of about 0.45 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Unipec Singapore, Santos said in a statement. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)