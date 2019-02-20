Energy
February 20, 2019 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Santos' FY profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd, Australia’s No. 2 independent gas producer, reported an above two-fold rise in annual underlying profit on Thursday, helped by the acquisition of Quadrant assets and higher realised prices for its oil and gas.

Underlying profit for 2018 rose to $727 million, which the company said is a record figure, from $318 million a year earlier. Four analysts on an average had expected underlying profit of $609.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The Adelaide-based company declared a final dividend of 6.2 cents a share. It had revived the payout policy with an interim payment for the half-year ended June 30, 2018 following a more than two-year lull.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below