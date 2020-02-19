UPDATE 1-Australia's Santos posts 1% drop in 2019 underlying profit, misses estimate

(Adds underlying profit figure, updates on Barossa, Dorado projects)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos Ltd on Thursday posted a marginal drop in annual underlying profit, as a jump in production somewhat helped offset damage from weaker liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil prices across the year.

Underlying profit fell 1% to $719 million for the year ended Dec. 31, from $727 million a year ago, missing a net profit estimate of $750.5 million according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Meanwhile, the company said it was making steady progress on a number of projects.

“Following completion of the ConocoPhillips’ acquisition, we expect to take a final investment decision on the Barossa project to backfill Darwin LNG in the second quarter,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher.

“The Barossa and DLNG (Darwin LNG) partners are in advanced discussions to finalise the processing agreement for Barossa gas to support a final investment decision,” he added.

Santos’ final aim is for Barossa gas field to feed the Darwin LNG plant.

There is a roughly 18-month gap between when the Bayu-Undan gas field that currently feeds the Darwin plant is set to run dry in 2022 and when Barossa is due to start producing. However, Santos has been looking for ways to extend the life of Bayu-Undan.

Santos also said it was targeting a preliminary engineering design entry decision for its Dorado project, the biggest Australian oil find in more than two decades, in the second quarter.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 7% to $674 million for the year ended Dec. 31, while revenue from ordinary activities climbed 10% to $4.03 billion.

The country’s second-largest independent gas producer declared a final dividend of 5 cents per share, below last year’s payout of 6.2 cents per share. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Bernard Orr)