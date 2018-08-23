UPDATE 2-Australia's Santos revives dividend, shares soar on Quadrant acquisition

* Underlying profit doubles to $217 mln, beats RBC forecast

* On track to cut net debt to below $2 bln this year

* Santos shares jump 10 pct to 4-1/2 year high

* Analysts say Quadrant acquisition price looks good

* (Adds share reaction, analyst comments, acquisition context)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd, Australia’s second-largest independent gas producer, reported on Thursday a near doubling in first-half underlying profit and revived its dividend after slashing debt.

The turnaround came a day after Santos agreed to buy Quadrant Energy for at least $2.15 billion, expanding in Western Australia and grabbing a potentially big new oil find just three months after rejecting a $10.8 billion takeover offer from private equity-backed Harbour Energy.

Santos shares jumped as much as 10 percent to a 4-1/2 year high on the results and the Quadrant deal, which analysts applauded.

“On a very preliminary basis, the acquisition price looks good to us,” Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) analysts said in a note.

Underlying profit for the half-year ended June 30 rose to $217 million from $109 million a year earlier, beating an RBC forecast of $189 million, even after first half output was hit by an outage at the Papua New Guinea LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant after an earthquake.

Santos declared an interim dividend of $0.035 a share.

It suspended dividends in 2016, diverting cash to pay down debt which peaked for the construction of its Gladstone LNG project just as oil prices collapsed.

“We will shortly achieve our net debt reduction target, more than a year ahead of schedule, and therefore have a significantly stronger balance sheet to support our growth strategy,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said in a statement.

Santos cut net debt to $2.44 billion in the first half, and said it was on course to reduce net debt to below $2 billion before the end of 2018, thanks to sharp cost-cutting and a rebound in oil and gas prices.

The company said it still expected 2018 production of 55-58 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) on growing output from its Cooper Basin assets, and maintained its sales volume guidance of 72-76 mmboe.

The Quadrant acquisition is expected to boost Santos’ free cash flow by around 17 percent in 2019, assuming oil prices of $65 a barrel.

Santos said the cash generated from Quadrant, the biggest gas supplier to the domestic market in Western Australia, will help fund expansions in northern Australia and Papua New Guinea and service the $1.2 billion in debt it is taking on for the deal.

Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic questioned whether the deal was designed to shield Santos from another takeover bid.

“We are comfortable with the value achieved for the price paid here, but are left wondering if this really ultimately adds anything material other than scale and debt for Santos and makes Santos less attractive as a takeover target to an LNG focused player,” Kavonic said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul Additional reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Darren Schuettler)