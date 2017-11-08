FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Santos aims to reduce debt to $2 bln by 2019
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:39 PM / in 32 minutes

Australia's Santos aims to reduce debt to $2 bln by 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos Ltd said on Thursday it aimed to cut its debt to $2 billion by 2019 and that it expected its full year production to be in the upper limit of its previously stated forecast.

Santos, which is in a turnaround phase, had said in Dec. 2016 that it would cut net debt to less than $3 billion by the end of 2019 by growing operating cash flow and selling non-core assets and infrastructure.

Last month, the company upped its production forecast range for 2017 to between 58 million and 60 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), from earlier guidance of 57 million to 60 million mmboe. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.