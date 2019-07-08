Brazil's Sao Martinho says cane fields hit by frosts, assessing losses

SAO PAULO, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Sao Martinho SA said 12,000 hectares of its cane fields were hit by frosts over the weekend, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company said it is still evaluating possible production impacts from the frosts, but said they would likely be minor. Several agricultural regions in Brazil reported frosts over the weekend as a polar air mass sweeps through the country. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Nick Zieminski)