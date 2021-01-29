SAP says adoption of cloud database S/4HANA accelerating

The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at the headquarters of SAP (Schweiz) AG in Regensdorf, Switzerland January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - Customer adoption of the latest cloud version of SAP’s business database is strong, Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said on Friday, saying this would accelerate as it markets a new business transformation offering to clients.

Mucic said that the run rate - or current annualised revenue - of the cloud version of its S/4HANA cloud database was currently 800 million euros ($967 million).

Nearly 3,300 customers were running S/4HANA in the cloud, of which 2,000 were live, a number that was “building up very quickly”, Mucic told a news conference after SAP reported its 2020 results.

SAP this week launched a new all-in-one package to offer ‘business transformation as a service’ to help its 400,000 customers transform their businesses from traditional software licences to cloud-based architectures.

($1 = 0.8259 euros)