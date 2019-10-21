SAP in three-year cloud partnership with Microsoft

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Business software group SAP disclosed on Monday it had reached a three-year deal with Microsoft to help its large enterprise customers move their business processes into the cloud.

The partnership, called ‘Embrace’, will help clients to run operations in the cloud supported by SAP’s flagship S/4HANA database, new Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan said as SAP released final third-quarter results in line with preliminary figures released on Oct. 11. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel)