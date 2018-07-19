FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Software
July 19, 2018 / 5:09 AM / in 4 hours

SAP raises outlook as cloud growth "unleashed"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP announced forecast-beating second quarter results on Thursday and raised its outlook for the full year as growth in its cloud business accelerated.

The business software firm, Europe’s biggest technology company by market capitalisation, also raised its mid-term forecast for revenues from its cloud operations after announcing a push into the sales software market.

“SAP is presenting a clear strategy, customers are already validating it in Q2 and we are increasing guidance as a signal that a new wave of growth has been unleashed,” CEO Bill McDermott said. ($1 = 0.8585 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.