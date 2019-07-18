Company News
SAP says big margin gains to wait till 2020

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - SAP told investors they can expect a major improvement in margins only next year as the German business software group reported a 21% decline in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, weighed down by one-off costs.

SAP nonetheless reiterated its forward guidance as CEO Bill McDermott expressed his “absolute commitment” to meeting a strategic goal of expanding margins by 5 percentage points through 2023. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)

