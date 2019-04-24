Market News
SAP sets new mid-term margin targets after Q1 operating loss

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - German business software company SAP set ambitious new mid-term targets on Wednesday to boost profit margins as it reported a first-quarter operating loss that chiefly resulted from a restructuring charge.

SAP, Europe’s most valuable technology company, wants to expand its adjusted operating margins by a total of 5 percentage points through 2023 as it scales up its cloud operations, where it wants to achieve gross margins of 75 percent.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
