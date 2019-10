SAP to rely on strategy of continuity, new co-CEO tells broadcaster

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Christian Klein, SAP’s new co-chief executive, told Germany’s’ n-tv television that the software and cloud computing giant will rely on a strategy of continuity following the departure of Bill McDermott.

Bill McDermott stood down on Friday after a decade building up SAP as the world’s leading enterprise software company, handing the task of completing its transition to cloud computing to new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Klein.

N-tv is a unit of RTL Television. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Tassilo Hummel)